Here are the top Institutional holders of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) shares

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) is -0.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $0.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NAK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.5% off the consensus price target high of $0.80 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 72.5% higher than the price target low of $0.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is 0.32% and -4.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -9.80% off its SMA200. NAK registered -26.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.07%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.82.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.36%, and is 4.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 4.75% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 7.37% and -39.18% from its 52-week high.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.70% this year

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 529.78M, and float is at 518.51M with Short Float at 2.25%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) that is -9.78% lower over the past 12 months.