Here are the top Institutional holders of The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) shares

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) is -7.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $119.82 and a high of $163.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SJM stock was last observed hovering at around $148.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.42% off its average median price target of $158.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.46% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -14.94% lower than the price target low of $128.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $147.12, the stock is -5.13% and -4.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -1.31% off its SMA200. SJM registered 17.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.33.

The stock witnessed a -3.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.00%, and is -3.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.37% over the week and 1.44% over the month.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) has around 6700 employees, a market worth around $15.69B and $8.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.11 and Fwd P/E is 15.50. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.78% and -9.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The J. M. Smucker Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.10% this year

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.50M, and float is at 101.92M with Short Float at 3.56%.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMUCKER RICHARD K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SMUCKER RICHARD K sold 51,373 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $154.27 per share for a total of $7.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

The J. M. Smucker Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Knudsen Jeannette L (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $153.96 per share for $1.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17561.0 shares of the SJM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Penrose Jill R (Chief People Officer) disposed off 4,795 shares at an average price of $152.74 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 9,106 shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM).

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is 19.33% higher over the past 12 months. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is -3.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.