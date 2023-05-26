Here are the top Institutional holders of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) is -29.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.02 and a high of $45.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LSXMK stock was last observed hovering at around $28.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45%.

Currently trading at $27.63, the stock is -1.64% and -0.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock -24.55% off its SMA200. LSXMK registered -30.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.85.

The stock witnessed a 3.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.68%, and is -3.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.91 and Fwd P/E is 8.22. Distance from 52-week low is 10.43% and -38.87% from its 52-week high.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.70% this year

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 218.68M, and float is at 195.44M with Short Float at 2.45%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wendling Brian J, the company’s CAO/PFO. SEC filings show that Wendling Brian J sold 1,370 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 24 at a price of $36.00 per share for a total of $49320.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15805.0 shares.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 that GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) bought a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 and was made at $35.95 per share for $25165.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22000.0 shares of the LSXMK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, Wendling Brian J (CAO/PFO) disposed off 3,137 shares at an average price of $75.11 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK).