Here are the top Institutional holders of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) shares

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) is -7.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $1.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TMC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.71, the stock is -5.32% and -10.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -20.46% off its SMA200. TMC registered -46.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.42%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.02.

The stock witnessed a -16.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.38%, and is -6.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 5.00% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 39.84% and -55.61% from its 52-week high.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.40% this year

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 272.03M, and float is at 167.16M with Short Float at 3.21%.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Sullivan Anthony, the company’s Chief Development Officer. SEC filings show that O’Sullivan Anthony sold 60,660 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $0.78 per share for a total of $47533.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

TMC the metals company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Stone Gregory (Chief Ocean Scientist) sold a total of 52,031 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $0.76 per share for $39502.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the TMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, O’Sullivan Anthony (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 85,170 shares at an average price of $0.72 for $61382.0. The insider now directly holds 573,437 shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC).