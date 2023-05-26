Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE: CHH)

Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is 4.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $104.15 and a high of $133.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHH stock was last observed hovering at around $113.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.78% off its average median price target of $122.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.92% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -4.17% lower than the price target low of $113.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $117.71, the stock is -4.86% and -2.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing 3.32% at the moment leaves the stock -1.35% off its SMA200. CHH registered -1.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.32.

The stock witnessed a -4.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.11%, and is -3.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $6.12B and $1.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.23 and Fwd P/E is 17.90. Distance from 52-week low is 13.02% and -11.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.50%).

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Choice Hotels International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.30% this year

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.27M, and float is at 29.61M with Short Float at 11.68%.

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JEWS WILLIAM L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JEWS WILLIAM L sold 2,214 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $119.46 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23389.0 shares.

Choice Hotels International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Oaksmith Scott E (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 1,680 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $126.05 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33394.0 shares of the CHH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Cimerola Patrick (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 748 shares at an average price of $125.95 for $94211.0. The insider now directly holds 30,199 shares of Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH).

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading 12.46% up over the past 12 months and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) that is 9.08% higher over the same period. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) is 35.60% up on the 1-year trading charts.