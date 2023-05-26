Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR)

Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) is -7.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.29 and a high of $64.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COHR stock was last observed hovering at around $30.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.63% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.89% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -11.69% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.39, the stock is 3.66% and -3.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing 5.30% at the moment leaves the stock -15.59% off its SMA200. COHR registered -43.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.97.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.13%, and is 6.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.76% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) has around 23658 employees, a market worth around $4.49B and $4.84B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.74. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.20% and -50.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coherent Corp. (COHR) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coherent Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.00% this year

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.11M, and float is at 136.45M with Short Float at 7.00%.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Coherent Corp. (COHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAYMOND MARY JANE, the company’s CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that RAYMOND MARY JANE sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $41.05 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Coherent Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Xia Howard H. (Director) sold a total of 2,270 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $43.17 per share for $98007.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39601.0 shares of the COHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, KRAMER FRANCIS J (Director) disposed off 2,936 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 272,685 shares of Coherent Corp. (COHR).

Coherent Corp. (COHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -6.70% down over the past 12 months and LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) that is -18.29% lower over the same period. Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is -31.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.