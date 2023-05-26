Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: FSCO)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: FSCO) is -7.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $5.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $4.38, the stock is 1.19% and 1.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -4.92% off its SMA200. FSCO registered a loss of -14.12% in past 6-months.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.21%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 15.26% and -26.63% from its 52-week high.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) Analyst Forecasts

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 198.36M, and float is at 197.84M with Short Float at 0.05%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hughes Philip E Jr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hughes Philip E Jr bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $4.35 per share for a total of $34799.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15788.0 shares.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Bethel Keith (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $4.35 per share for $21750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the FSCO stock.