Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED)

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) is -28.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.92 and a high of $80.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GMED stock was last observed hovering at around $53.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.08% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 13.0% higher than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.07, the stock is -6.59% and -5.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock -16.58% off its SMA200. GMED registered -18.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.03.

The stock witnessed a -7.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.68%, and is -6.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) has around 2600 employees, a market worth around $5.38B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.84 and Fwd P/E is 20.47. Profit margin for the company is 18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.22% and -33.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Globus Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.70% this year

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.28M, and float is at 76.58M with Short Float at 10.05%.

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lemaitre Dan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lemaitre Dan sold 43,450 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $56.98 per share for a total of $2.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10800.0 shares.

Globus Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Pfeil Keith W (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 29,167 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $77.57 per share for $2.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GMED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Huller Kelly (SVP, GC, Corporate Secretary) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $75.00 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Globus Medical Inc. (GMED).

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -32.22% down over the past 12 months and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) that is 7.04% higher over the same period. Stryker Corporation (SYK) is 16.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.