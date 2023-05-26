Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA)

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) is -83.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $8.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRNA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $2.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 66.67% higher than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.20, the stock is -14.41% and -43.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 11.03% at the moment leaves the stock -85.27% off its SMA200. GRNA registered -97.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -38.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.39%, and is 1.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.66% over the week and 10.11% over the month.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) has around 262 employees, a market worth around $30.22M and $10.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.03% and -97.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-218.30%).

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.60% this year

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.61M, and float is at 86.52M with Short Float at 3.81%.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Builders Vision, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Builders Vision, LLC bought 6,505,102 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $3.92 per share for a total of $25.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22.35 million shares.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Walker Matthew Allen (Director) bought a total of 6,377,551 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $3.92 per share for $25.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22.22 million shares of the GRNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Morningside Venture Investment (10% Owner) acquired 3,061,224 shares at an average price of $3.92 for $12.0 million. The insider now directly holds 15,919,155 shares of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA).