Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is 10.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $164.47 and a high of $294.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HCA stock was last observed hovering at around $264.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81% off its average median price target of $315.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.55% off the consensus price target high of $350.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 0.72% higher than the price target low of $266.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $264.09, the stock is -4.88% and -2.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 10.30% off its SMA200. HCA registered 28.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.72.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.00%, and is -5.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has around 207000 employees, a market worth around $71.86B and $60.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.24 and Fwd P/E is 13.29. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.57% and -10.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.50%).

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HCA Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.50% this year

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 276.91M, and float is at 210.77M with Short Float at 1.09%.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Insider Activity

A total of 94 insider transactions have happened at HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cuffe Michael S., the company’s EVP and Chief Clinical Officer. SEC filings show that Cuffe Michael S. sold 12,556 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $284.44 per share for a total of $3.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28783.0 shares.

HCA Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that Akdamar Erol R (Group President) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $285.00 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42484.0 shares of the HCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 24, Torres Kathryn A. (SVP-Payer Contracting & Align.) disposed off 4,473 shares at an average price of $288.38 for $1.29 million. The insider now directly holds 22,243 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA).

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is trading -41.75% down over the past 12 months and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) that is 11.36% higher over the same period. Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is 5.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.