Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF)

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) is -56.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $8.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTCF stock was last observed hovering at around $0.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $0.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.60 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 10.0% higher than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.54, the stock is -52.66% and -59.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing -11.21% at the moment leaves the stock -80.87% off its SMA200. TTCF registered -91.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.80.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -65.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.28%, and is -19.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.83% over the week and 11.81% over the month.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has around 800 employees, a market worth around $46.67M and $226.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -47.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -9.97% and -93.59% from its 52-week high.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tattooed Chef Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.23M, and float is at 48.56M with Short Float at 27.04%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.