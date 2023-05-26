Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) is 34.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.55 and a high of $32.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZNTL stock was last observed hovering at around $26.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.2% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -0.59% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.16, the stock is 10.73% and 29.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing 2.11% at the moment leaves the stock 23.25% off its SMA200. ZNTL registered 31.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 26.44%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.18.

The stock witnessed a 26.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.55%, and is 1.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.75% over the week and 6.52% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 74.66% and -16.02% from its 52-week high.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.50% this year

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.13M, and float is at 52.72M with Short Float at 20.15%.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gallagher Cam, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Gallagher Cam sold 8,501 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $19.96 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Bunker Kevin D. (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $19.98 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.87 million shares of the ZNTL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Epperly Melissa B, (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,227 shares at an average price of $19.98 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 392,048 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL).

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -39.49% lower over the past 12 months. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 7.71% up on the 1-year trading charts.