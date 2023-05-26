HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is 20.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.77 and a high of $39.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSBC stock was last observed hovering at around $37.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38%.

Currently trading at $37.58, the stock is 0.02% and 4.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 15.09% off its SMA200. HSBC registered 14.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.81%.

The stock witnessed a 5.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.16%, and is -1.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.92% over the week and 1.31% over the month.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has around 221656 employees, a market worth around $148.90B and $57.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.70. Profit margin for the company is 32.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.72% and -5.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Analyst Forecasts

HSBC Holdings plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.40% this year

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.99B, and float is at 3.99B with Short Float at 0.24%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -20.98% down over the past 12 months and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is -20.96% lower over the same period. Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is 7.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.