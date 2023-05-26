Innovid Corp. (CTV) Volatility At 11.71%, Should You Add A Position?

Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) is -29.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $5.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CTV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -9.09% lower than the price target low of $1.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.20, the stock is 26.35% and 9.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 2.56% at the moment leaves the stock -45.42% off its SMA200. CTV registered -75.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.82.

The stock witnessed a 21.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.23%, and is 24.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.71% over the week and 9.33% over the month.

Innovid Corp. (CTV) has around 531 employees, a market worth around $164.63M and $131.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.00% and -77.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.10%).

Innovid Corp. (CTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Innovid Corp. (CTV) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Innovid Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.10% this year

Innovid Corp. (CTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.01M, and float is at 111.66M with Short Float at 1.93%.

Innovid Corp. (CTV) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Innovid Corp. (CTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Helmreich David, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Helmreich David bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $1.24 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.7 million shares.

Innovid Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Shany Gilad (Director) bought a total of 32,660 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $1.07 per share for $35067.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the CTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Netter Zvika (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.97 for $96840.0. The insider now directly holds 3,960,733 shares of Innovid Corp. (CTV).