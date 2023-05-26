Inuvo Inc. (INUV) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) is 10.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $0.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INUV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 76.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.24, the stock is -25.61% and -22.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.56 million and changing -31.01% at the moment leaves the stock -33.00% off its SMA200. INUV registered -47.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.49.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -17.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.21%, and is -31.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.16% over the week and 11.03% over the month.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $31.46M and $75.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.45% and -58.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.80%).

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inuvo Inc. (INUV) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inuvo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.30% this year

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.79M, and float is at 106.04M with Short Float at 0.62%.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Inuvo Inc. (INUV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avantax Inc. (AVTA) that is trading 31.57% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 16.52% higher over the same period. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -1.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.