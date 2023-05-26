Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Volatility At 2.16%, Should You Add A Position?

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) is 8.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.09 and a high of $31.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JHG stock was last observed hovering at around $25.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $25.57, the stock is -2.85% and -1.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 1.99% off its SMA200. JHG registered -4.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.84.

The stock witnessed a 0.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.23%, and is -4.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $4.23B and $2.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.86 and Fwd P/E is 10.70. Distance from 52-week low is 33.94% and -18.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.90% this year

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 165.66M, and float is at 164.90M with Short Float at 1.76%.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hughes Brennan A., the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Hughes Brennan A. sold 1,874 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $26.69 per share for a total of $50010.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4570.0 shares.

Janus Henderson Group plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Sheehan Anne (Director) bought a total of 332 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $27.11 per share for $9000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 332.0 shares of the JHG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, FOGO GEORGINA (Chief Risk Officer) disposed off 10,701 shares at an average price of $23.29 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 101,862 shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG).

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) that is trading -13.27% down over the past 12 months.