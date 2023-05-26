KBR Inc. (KBR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is 9.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.96 and a high of $59.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KBR stock was last observed hovering at around $57.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $57.83, the stock is -1.22% and 2.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 11.59% off its SMA200. KBR registered 20.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.14%, and is -2.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

KBR Inc. (KBR) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $7.87B and $6.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.40 and Fwd P/E is 15.95. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.82% and -3.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

KBR Inc. (KBR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 556.10% this year

KBR Inc. (KBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.00M, and float is at 134.09M with Short Float at 3.89%.

KBR Inc. (KBR) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at KBR Inc. (KBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bradie Stuart, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Bradie Stuart sold 900 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $59.20 per share for a total of $53284.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.67 million shares.

KBR Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Bradie Stuart (President and CEO) sold a total of 2,387 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $59.51 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.67 million shares of the KBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, LYLES LESTER L (Director) disposed off 17,000 shares at an average price of $54.81 for $0.93 million. The insider now directly holds 60,462 shares of KBR Inc. (KBR).

KBR Inc. (KBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading 13.17% up over the past 12 months and Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) that is 12.97% higher over the same period. Eni S.p.A. (E) is -5.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.