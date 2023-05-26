Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) is -4.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.30 and a high of $8.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LICY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -13.25% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.53, the stock is -5.30% and -9.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing -4.03% at the moment leaves the stock -20.56% off its SMA200. LICY registered -43.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$23.12.

The stock witnessed a -2.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.11%, and is -0.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.51% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) has around 405 employees, a market worth around $803.12M and $10.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 5.35% and -46.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.00% this year

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 176.40M, and float is at 136.12M with Short Float at 10.43%.