New Big Money Means Apexigen Inc. (APGN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Apexigen Inc. (NASDAQ: APGN) is -26.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $31.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APGN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $0.64 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 21.88% higher than the price target low of $0.64 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.50, the stock is 20.03% and 1.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -14.09% at the moment leaves the stock -77.40% off its SMA200. APGN registered -95.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.20%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.23.

The stock witnessed a 5.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.69%, and is 21.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.06% over the week and 19.82% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 50.68% and -98.41% from its 52-week high.

Apexigen Inc. (APGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apexigen Inc. (APGN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apexigen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.00% this year

Apexigen Inc. (APGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.65M, and float is at 20.83M with Short Float at 0.36%.