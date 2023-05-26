New Big Money Means Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) is -14.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.91 and a high of $64.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPE stock was last observed hovering at around $33.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.68% off its average median price target of $51.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.31% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 11.86% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.73, the stock is -0.74% and -4.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -5.03% at the moment leaves the stock -17.41% off its SMA200. CPE registered -35.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.14.

The stock witnessed a 1.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.09%, and is -2.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 5.00% over the month.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has around 354 employees, a market worth around $1.98B and $3.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.41 and Fwd P/E is 2.80. Profit margin for the company is 46.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.75% and -50.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.60%).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Callon Petroleum Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 169.30% this year

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.62M, and float is at 60.38M with Short Float at 17.30%.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEBSTER STEVEN A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WEBSTER STEVEN A bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $30.25 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

Callon Petroleum Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that WEBSTER STEVEN A (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $30.24 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the CPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, WEBSTER STEVEN A (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $30.66 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 582,824 shares of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shell plc (SHEL) that is trading -2.59% down over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is -5.07% lower over the same period. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is 24.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.