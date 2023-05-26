New Big Money Means Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is -4.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.79 and a high of $129.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNI stock was last observed hovering at around $113.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $178.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.15% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 27.45% higher than the price target low of $156.73 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.71, the stock is -4.57% and -4.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock -4.67% off its SMA200. CNI registered 2.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.45.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.33%, and is -4.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) has around 24718 employees, a market worth around $76.56B and $13.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.28 and Fwd P/E is 17.71. Profit margin for the company is 30.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.56% and -12.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian National Railway Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 668.30M, and float is at 615.44M with Short Float at 0.84%.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) that is trading -9.08% down over the past 12 months and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) that is 12.22% higher over the same period. CSX Corporation (CSX) is 0.03% up on the 1-year trading charts.