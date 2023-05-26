New Big Money Means Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) is -12.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $440.02 and a high of $549.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ELV stock was last observed hovering at around $456.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.51% off its average median price target of $572.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.41% off the consensus price target high of $620.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 16.65% higher than the price target low of $540.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $450.08, the stock is -2.09% and -3.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -1.43% at the moment leaves the stock -7.22% off its SMA200. ELV registered -10.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.78.

The stock witnessed a -0.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.85%, and is -1.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) has around 102300 employees, a market worth around $106.04B and $160.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.51 and Fwd P/E is 12.17. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.29% and -18.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) is a “Buy”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Elevance Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.30% this year

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 237.50M, and float is at 236.46M with Short Float at 0.78%.

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCCARTHY GLORIA M, the company’s EVP & Chief Administrative Off. SEC filings show that MCCARTHY GLORIA M sold 15,098 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $444.76 per share for a total of $6.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51435.0 shares.

Elevance Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Kendrick Charles Morgan JR (EVP & President, Commercial) sold a total of 2,314 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $462.22 per share for $1.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15327.0 shares of the ELV stock.

Elevance Health Inc. (ELV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading -3.99% down over the past 12 months and The Cigna Group (CI) that is -6.75% lower over the same period. Humana Inc. (HUM) is 13.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.