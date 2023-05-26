New Big Money Means TELUS Corporation (TU) Investors Could Reap Benefit

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) is -0.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.85 and a high of $25.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TU stock was last observed hovering at around $19.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $23.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.93% off the consensus price target high of $24.71 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 7.08% higher than the price target low of $20.76 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.29, the stock is -6.31% and -5.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -1.98% at the moment leaves the stock -7.62% off its SMA200. TU registered -21.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.37.

The stock witnessed a -7.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.41%, and is -4.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.40% over the week and 1.40% over the month.

TELUS Corporation (TU) has around 108500 employees, a market worth around $27.46B and $14.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.38 and Fwd P/E is 15.11. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.33% and -24.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

TELUS Corporation (TU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TELUS Corporation (TU) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TELUS Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.00% this year

TELUS Corporation (TU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.44B, and float is at 1.41B with Short Float at 0.86%.

TELUS Corporation (TU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AT&T Inc. (T) that is -28.40% lower over the past 12 months. Orange S.A. (ORAN) is -3.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.