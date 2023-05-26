New Big Money Means WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) is -2.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.52 and a high of $53.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WSC stock was last observed hovering at around $44.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.94% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 16.49% higher than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.26, the stock is -0.64% and 0.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -1.63% off its SMA200. WSC registered 28.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.21.

The stock witnessed a 3.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.89%, and is -3.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $9.06B and $2.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.32 and Fwd P/E is 18.75. Distance from 52-week low is 45.02% and -17.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 135.60% this year

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 206.09M, and float is at 202.30M with Short Float at 4.01%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Soultz Bradley Lee, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Soultz Bradley Lee bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $44.62 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Soultz Bradley Lee (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $50.47 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the WSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, DAVIS ERIKA T (Director) acquired 2,950 shares at an average price of $50.65 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 6,313 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC).

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC): Who are the competitors?

