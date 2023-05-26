Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) is -28.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.07 and a high of $11.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NMRK stock was last observed hovering at around $5.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $6.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.87% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -3.45% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.69, the stock is -1.53% and -9.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -30.31% off its SMA200. NMRK registered -45.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.59.

The stock witnessed a -4.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.67%, and is -3.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $987.95M and $2.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.55 and Fwd P/E is 4.32. Distance from 52-week low is 12.34% and -52.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Newmark Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.20% this year

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 172.56M, and float is at 137.88M with Short Float at 2.24%.

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LUTNICK HOWARD W, the company’s Chairman. SEC filings show that LUTNICK HOWARD W bought 329,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $9.11 per share for a total of $3.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.35 million shares.