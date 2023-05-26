PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Volatility At 3.68%, Should You Add A Position?

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) is -0.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.51 and a high of $35.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PD stock was last observed hovering at around $27.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.16% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.1% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 11.73% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.48, the stock is -8.97% and -15.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -4.20% at the moment leaves the stock -2.13% off its SMA200. PD registered 19.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$22.82.

The stock witnessed a -15.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.90%, and is -9.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has around 1166 employees, a market worth around $2.50B and $370.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.61. Profit margin for the company is -34.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.73% and -25.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.50%).

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PagerDuty Inc. (PD) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PagerDuty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.80% this year

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.28M, and float is at 82.19M with Short Float at 10.13%.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at PagerDuty Inc. (PD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tejada Jennifer, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Tejada Jennifer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $29.06 per share for a total of $2.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.8 million shares.

PagerDuty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that WEBB SHELLEY (SVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 2,082 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $30.04 per share for $62543.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the PD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 10, Tejada Jennifer (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 71,375 shares at an average price of $31.99 for $2.28 million. The insider now directly holds 796,627 shares of PagerDuty Inc. (PD).

PagerDuty Inc. (PD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 25.54% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 16.52% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is 17.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.