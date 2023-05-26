Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Volatility At 2.21%, Should You Add A Position?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is 12.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $230.44 and a high of $364.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PH stock was last observed hovering at around $322.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.12% off its average median price target of $381.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.42% off the consensus price target high of $540.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -9.04% lower than the price target low of $300.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $327.13, the stock is -0.29% and 0.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock 7.29% off its SMA200. PH registered 24.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.82.

The stock witnessed a 4.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.01%, and is -2.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has around 55090 employees, a market worth around $42.26B and $18.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.31 and Fwd P/E is 14.76. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.96% and -10.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.29M, and float is at 127.78M with Short Float at 1.27%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Czaja Mark T, the company’s VP & Chief Tech. & Info Off. SEC filings show that Czaja Mark T sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $337.00 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2241.0 shares.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that BANKS LEE C (Vice Chairman and President) sold a total of 29,764 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $333.84 per share for $9.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the PH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Williams Thomas L (Executive Chairman) disposed off 38,098 shares at an average price of $352.63 for $13.43 million. The insider now directly holds 229,027 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH).

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -8.55% down over the past 12 months and Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is 1.22% higher over the same period. Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is 32.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.