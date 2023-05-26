PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) is -42.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.51 and a high of $9.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLBY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 16.84% higher than the price target low of $1.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.58, the stock is -8.09% and -10.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -5.39% at the moment leaves the stock -48.75% off its SMA200. PLBY registered -82.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.96.

The stock witnessed a 0.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.76%, and is -4.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.53% over the week and 7.58% over the month.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) has around 497 employees, a market worth around $116.30M and $249.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 4.64% and -83.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.40%).

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PLBY Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -187.30% this year

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.16M, and float is at 43.53M with Short Float at 17.73%.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kohn Bernhard L III, the company’s CEO & President. SEC filings show that Kohn Bernhard L III sold 24,326 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $1.63 per share for a total of $39651.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.39 million shares.

PLBY Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Riley Christopher (General Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 8,528 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $1.60 per share for $13670.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the PLBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Beuting Florus (CAO & Treasurer) disposed off 4,174 shares at an average price of $1.57 for $6545.0. The insider now directly holds 50,761 shares of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY).