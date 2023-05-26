RPM International Inc. (RPM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is -17.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.56 and a high of $106.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RPM stock was last observed hovering at around $79.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $89.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.68% off the consensus price target high of $119.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 1.1% higher than the price target low of $81.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.11, the stock is -0.50% and -2.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -11.14% off its SMA200. RPM registered -6.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.25%, and is -0.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.42% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

RPM International Inc. (RPM) has around 16751 employees, a market worth around $10.42B and $7.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.60 and Fwd P/E is 17.45. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.45% and -24.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

RPM International Inc. (RPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RPM International Inc. (RPM) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RPM International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.90% this year

RPM International Inc. (RPM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.50M, and float is at 127.28M with Short Float at 1.27%.

RPM International Inc. (RPM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at RPM International Inc. (RPM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gordon Russell L, the company’s VP and CFO. SEC filings show that Gordon Russell L sold 11,901 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $82.80 per share for a total of $0.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

RPM International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 10 that Moore Edward W. (SVP, GC & CCO) sold a total of 6,626 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 10 and was made at $80.61 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49460.0 shares of the RPM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Ratajczak Matthew T (VP-Global Tax and Treasurer) disposed off 16,000 shares at an average price of $99.79 for $1.6 million. The insider now directly holds 39,546 shares of RPM International Inc. (RPM).

RPM International Inc. (RPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) that is trading -12.09% down over the past 12 months. PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is 9.53% up on the 1-year trading charts.