ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) is 36.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $337.00 and a high of $521.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NOW stock was last observed hovering at around $502.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 29.23% off its average median price target of $545.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.19% off the consensus price target high of $650.00 offered by 38 analysts, but current levels are -29.7% lower than the price target low of $410.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $531.78, the stock is 14.22% and 15.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.13 million and changing 5.82% at the moment leaves the stock 23.99% off its SMA200. NOW registered 26.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $90.26.

The stock witnessed a 17.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.95%, and is 4.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has around 20433 employees, a market worth around $108.32B and $7.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 271.04 and Fwd P/E is 44.89. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.80% and 1.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) is a “Buy”. 38 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 30 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ServiceNow Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.00% this year

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 203.38M, and float is at 201.37M with Short Float at 1.86%.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Insider Activity

A total of 168 insider transactions have happened at ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 104 and purchases happening 64 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McBride Kevin Thomas, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that McBride Kevin Thomas sold 148 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $507.50 per share for a total of $75110.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1225.0 shares.

ServiceNow Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Caimi Lara (Chief Custmr Ofc-GM Impact Svc) sold a total of 267 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $513.77 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98.0 shares of the NOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Mastantuono Gina (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,278 shares at an average price of $500.00 for $2.14 million. The insider now directly holds 8,734 shares of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW).

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading 33.76% up over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 51.08% higher over the same period. Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) is 46.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.