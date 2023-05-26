Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) is -8.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.85 and a high of $33.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBLK stock was last observed hovering at around $18.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.24% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 12.0% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.60, the stock is -7.74% and -13.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -2.60% at the moment leaves the stock -15.14% off its SMA200. SBLK registered -46.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.51.

The stock witnessed a -14.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.40%, and is -7.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) has around 209 employees, a market worth around $1.82B and $1.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.05 and Fwd P/E is 3.92. Profit margin for the company is 34.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.45% and -48.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.50%).

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.70% this year

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.97M, and float is at 93.34M with Short Float at 4.30%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) that is -43.65% lower over the past 12 months.