Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is -1.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.31 and a high of $68.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SF stock was last observed hovering at around $56.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.92% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 7.42% higher than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.40, the stock is -1.16% and -1.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -5.04% off its SMA200. SF registered -6.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.40%.

The stock witnessed a -0.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.97%, and is -2.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $6.12B and $4.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.01 and Fwd P/E is 7.71. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.41% and -16.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stifel Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.20% this year

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.75M, and float is at 103.12M with Short Float at 0.93%.

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Michaud Thomas B., the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Michaud Thomas B. sold 24,036 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $58.85 per share for a total of $1.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Stifel Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that Michaud Thomas B. (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $58.79 per share for $1.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the SF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Michaud Thomas B. (Senior Vice President) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $57.75 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 144,276 shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (SF).

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) that is trading -0.70% down over the past 12 months and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) that is 7.68% higher over the same period. Siebert Financial Corp. (SIEB) is 37.21% up on the 1-year trading charts.