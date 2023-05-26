Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) is 8.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.10 and a high of $21.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SG stock was last observed hovering at around $9.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.93% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -3.44% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.31, the stock is 5.10% and 17.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -3.52% at the moment leaves the stock -24.46% off its SMA200. SG registered -53.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.80.

The stock witnessed a 26.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.92%, and is -1.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.78% over the week and 5.56% over the month.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) has around 5952 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $492.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.62% and -57.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.00%).

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sweetgreen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.30M, and float is at 95.11M with Short Float at 10.90%.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gemperle Adrienne, the company’s Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Gemperle Adrienne sold 6,112 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $9.60 per share for a total of $58675.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Sweetgreen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that McPhail James (Chief Development Officer) sold a total of 6,326 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $9.46 per share for $59844.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the SG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Reback Mitch (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,526 shares at an average price of $9.46 for $42816.0. The insider now directly holds 624,312 shares of Sweetgreen Inc. (SG).

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is trading 62.47% up over the past 12 months. The Wendy’s Company (WEN) is 36.57% up on the 1-year trading charts.