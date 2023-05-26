VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) is -14.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.51 and a high of $8.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EGY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $9.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.68% off the consensus price target high of $9.97 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 53.33% higher than the price target low of $8.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.92, the stock is -2.17% and -7.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -4.85% at the moment leaves the stock -16.32% off its SMA200. EGY registered -38.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.20.

The stock witnessed a -3.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.08%, and is -0.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) has around 185 employees, a market worth around $421.75M and $354.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.22 and Fwd P/E is 2.03. Profit margin for the company is 19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.68% and -55.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VAALCO Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.80% this year

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.77M, and float is at 104.34M with Short Float at 4.81%.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stubbs Catherine L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stubbs Catherine L bought 6,693 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $3.73 per share for a total of $25000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

VAALCO Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that LaFehr Edward David (Director) bought a total of 5,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $3.72 per share for $19712.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26112.0 shares of the EGY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Maxwell George W.M. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.70 for $37000.0. The insider now directly holds 143,840 shares of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY).

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY): Who are the competitors?

