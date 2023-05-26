Which institution holds the most shares in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) is -11.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.63 and a high of $82.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXSM stock was last observed hovering at around $68.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.95% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -19.46% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.09, the stock is -8.87% and -1.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 8.15% off its SMA200. AXSM registered 161.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$23.71.

The stock witnessed a -2.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.53%, and is -11.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 4.48% over the month.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) has around 383 employees, a market worth around $3.01B and $144.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 230.05% and -17.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.20%).

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.80% this year

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.52M, and float is at 35.41M with Short Float at 21.66%.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -50.60% down over the past 12 months.