Which institution holds the most shares in Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH)

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is 20.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.69 and a high of $33.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CWH stock was last observed hovering at around $27.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.29% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -7.4% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.85, the stock is 7.60% and 19.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -2.19% at the moment leaves the stock 6.30% off its SMA200. CWH registered 3.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.73.

The stock witnessed a 24.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.45%, and is -0.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) has around 12942 employees, a market worth around $2.29B and $6.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.01 and Fwd P/E is 11.48. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.66% and -21.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Camping World Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.00% this year

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.45M, and float is at 38.56M with Short Float at 20.07%.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEMONIS MARCUS, the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that LEMONIS MARCUS sold 94,903 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $27.69 per share for a total of $2.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

Camping World Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that LEMONIS MARCUS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold a total of 272,097 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $27.56 per share for $7.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the CWH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Bell Karin L (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 454 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $13620.0. The insider now directly holds 105,444 shares of Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH).

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH): Who are the competitors?

