Which institution holds the most shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) is -2.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $107.54 and a high of $135.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHKP stock was last observed hovering at around $123.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $132.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.98% off the consensus price target high of $164.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -17.18% lower than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $123.04, the stock is 1.35% and -2.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock -1.33% off its SMA200. CHKP registered -0.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.93%, and is 3.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) has around 6026 employees, a market worth around $14.58B and $2.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.67 and Fwd P/E is 14.00. Profit margin for the company is 34.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.41% and -9.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.70%).

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) is a “Hold”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 21 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.80M, and float is at 100.67M with Short Float at 4.79%.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -11.13% down over the past 12 months and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is -5.26% lower over the same period.