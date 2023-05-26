Which institution holds the most shares in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) is -43.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.44 and a high of $28.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DAWN stock was last observed hovering at around $12.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.86% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -34.0% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.06, the stock is -9.66% and -12.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -2.66% at the moment leaves the stock -37.41% off its SMA200. DAWN registered 65.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.37%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.40.

The stock witnessed a -5.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.96%, and is -7.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.35% over the week and 6.63% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 121.69% and -57.46% from its 52-week high.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.00% this year

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.97M, and float is at 51.85M with Short Float at 17.99%.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bender Jeremy, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Bender Jeremy sold 3,104 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $13.12 per share for a total of $40732.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.18 million shares.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that York Charles N II (COO, CFO and Secretary) sold a total of 955 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $13.12 per share for $12532.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the DAWN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Blackman Samuel C. (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 692 shares at an average price of $13.12 for $9081.0. The insider now directly holds 1,235,592 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN).

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -39.49% lower over the past 12 months. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 7.71% up on the 1-year trading charts.