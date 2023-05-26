Which institution holds the most shares in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF)

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is -8.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.84 and a high of $45.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FNF stock was last observed hovering at around $34.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $34.46, the stock is -0.25% and -0.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -8.49% off its SMA200. FNF registered -11.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.00.

The stock witnessed a 0.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.74%, and is -1.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) has around 21759 employees, a market worth around $9.49B and $10.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.05 and Fwd P/E is 7.08. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.23% and -24.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.20% this year

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 270.00M, and float is at 255.82M with Short Float at 1.71%.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LANE DANIEL D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LANE DANIEL D sold 5,531 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $37.44 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Shea Peter O Jr (Director) sold a total of 13,389 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $40.83 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the FNF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, SADOWSKI PETER T (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 22,500 shares at an average price of $40.85 for $0.92 million. The insider now directly holds 105,898 shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF).

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) that is trading -29.68% down over the past 12 months and Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) that is 12.42% higher over the same period. Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) is -19.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.