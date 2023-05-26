Which institution holds the most shares in Kubient Inc. (KBNT)

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) is 9.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $1.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KBNT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $0.70, the stock is 18.86% and 9.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.45 million and changing 48.94% at the moment leaves the stock -21.68% off its SMA200. KBNT registered -29.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.42.

The stock witnessed a 14.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.67%, and is 39.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.91% over the week and 15.00% over the month.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $10.66M and $2.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 112.06% and -56.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-110.50%).

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Analyst Forecasts

Kubient Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.60% this year

The shares outstanding are 14.38M, and float is at 10.86M with Short Float at 0.05%.

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Kubient Inc. (KBNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.