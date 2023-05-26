Which institution holds the most shares in NN Inc. (NNBR)

NN Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) is 12.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.97 and a high of $3.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NNBR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 15.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.69, the stock is 38.74% and 47.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -2.87% at the moment leaves the stock -4.91% off its SMA200. NNBR registered -35.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.14.

The stock witnessed a 65.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.21%, and is 36.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.42% over the week and 9.36% over the month.

NN Inc. (NNBR) has around 3363 employees, a market worth around $76.83M and $497.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.77% and -53.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

NN Inc. (NNBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NN Inc. (NNBR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NN Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.50% this year

NN Inc. (NNBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.31M, and float is at 42.26M with Short Float at 3.15%.

NN Inc. (NNBR) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at NN Inc. (NNBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Corre Partners Management, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Corre Partners Management, LLC bought 13,099 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $1.25 per share for a total of $16370.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.73 million shares.

NN Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Corre Partners Management, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $1.25 per share for $31150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.71 million shares of the NNBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Corre Partners Management, LLC (10% Owner) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $1.24 for $37176.0. The insider now directly holds 5,689,427 shares of NN Inc. (NNBR).

NN Inc. (NNBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Timken Company (TKR) that is trading 27.72% up over the past 12 months and Kaman Corporation (KAMN) that is -38.95% lower over the same period. CompX International Inc. (CIX) is -13.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.