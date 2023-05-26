Which institution holds the most shares in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) is -11.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.53 and a high of $93.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIMO stock was last observed hovering at around $55.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.47% off its average median price target of $72.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.99% off the consensus price target high of $107.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -5.07% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.79, the stock is 1.22% and -6.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 4.46% at the moment leaves the stock -11.10% off its SMA200. SIMO registered -34.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.67%, and is 4.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) has around 1643 employees, a market worth around $1.99B and $828.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.19 and Fwd P/E is 13.05. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.15% and -38.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.70%).

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.60% this year

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.41M, and float is at 31.40M with Short Float at 2.38%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) that is trading -5.59% down over the past 12 months and Intel Corporation (INTC) that is -34.25% lower over the same period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is 13.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.