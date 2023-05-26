Which Institutions Own Shares In ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY)?

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY) is -10.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.19 and a high of $9.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPRY stock was last observed hovering at around $8.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.84% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 45.5% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.63, the stock is 7.73% and 9.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -10.34% at the moment leaves the stock 14.93% off its SMA200. SPRY registered 137.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $795.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.43.

The stock witnessed a 17.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.96%, and is -1.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.89% over the week and 12.08% over the month.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $652.75M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 139.18% and -20.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.00%).

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.10% this year

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.77M, and float is at 61.88M with Short Float at 5.86%.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shawver Laura, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Shawver Laura sold 42,900 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $5.31 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that Shawver Laura (Director) sold a total of 57,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $6.16 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the SPRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, Scott Kathleen D. (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 8,250 shares at an average price of $6.24 for $51506.0. The insider now directly holds 8,250 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY).