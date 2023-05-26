Which Institutions Own Shares In Enviva Inc. (EVA)?

Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) is -84.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.69 and a high of $80.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVA stock was last observed hovering at around $8.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.84% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 16.3% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.37, the stock is -29.06% and -58.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -4.34% at the moment leaves the stock -82.23% off its SMA200. EVA registered -88.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $164.57.

The stock witnessed a -61.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -80.26%, and is -1.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.08% over the week and 11.04% over the month.

Enviva Inc. (EVA) has around 1386 employees, a market worth around $574.35M and $1.13B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.11% and -89.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

Enviva Inc. (EVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enviva Inc. (EVA) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enviva Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.60% this year

Enviva Inc. (EVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.36M, and float is at 35.99M with Short Float at 17.21%.

Enviva Inc. (EVA) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Enviva Inc. (EVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BUMGARNER JOHN C JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BUMGARNER JOHN C JR bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $8.33 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Enviva Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Alexander Ralph (Director) bought a total of 10,870 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $9.08 per share for $98700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14571.0 shares of the EVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, BUMGARNER JOHN C JR (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $10.22 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 295,763 shares of Enviva Inc. (EVA).

Enviva Inc. (EVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) that is trading -33.64% down over the past 12 months and Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) that is -7.14% lower over the same period.