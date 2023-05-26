Which Institutions Own Shares In Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)?

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) is -0.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.28 and a high of $159.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SRPT stock was last observed hovering at around $131.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.5% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.89% off the consensus price target high of $218.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 7.29% higher than the price target low of $139.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $128.86, the stock is -3.63% and -3.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -1.90% at the moment leaves the stock 5.49% off its SMA200. SRPT registered 79.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.01.

The stock witnessed a 4.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.24%, and is -12.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 4.39% over the month.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) has around 1162 employees, a market worth around $11.79B and $975.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.88. Distance from 52-week low is 110.28% and -19.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.10%).

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.90% this year

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.19M, and float is at 83.68M with Short Float at 4.48%.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mayo Stephen, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mayo Stephen sold 858 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $109.92 per share for a total of $94311.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6387.0 shares.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Chambers Michael Andrew (Director) bought a total of 57,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $104.43 per share for $5.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the SRPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Chambers Michael Andrew (Director) acquired 46,170 shares at an average price of $108.28 for $5.0 million. The insider now directly holds 51,078 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT).

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -29.17% down over the past 12 months and Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is 7.72% higher over the same period.