Which Institutions Own Shares In The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO)?

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) is 87.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.39 and a high of $25.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COCO stock was last observed hovering at around $23.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.27% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.43% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -3.88% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.97, the stock is 10.88% and 21.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing 9.58% at the moment leaves the stock 69.52% off its SMA200. COCO registered 135.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 145.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.39.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 23.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.35%, and is 6.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.09% over the week and 5.56% over the month.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) has around 269 employees, a market worth around $1.46B and $441.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 120.79 and Fwd P/E is 28.95. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 251.42% and 3.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.30% this year

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.05M, and float is at 45.12M with Short Float at 5.77%.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burth Jonathan, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Burth Jonathan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $12.71 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Liran Ira (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $12.17 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.69 million shares of the COCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, van Es Charles (Chief Sales Officer) disposed off 5,721 shares at an average price of $12.34 for $70591.0. The insider now directly holds 87,344 shares of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO).

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is -5.64% lower over the past 12 months. PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) is 9.52% up on the 1-year trading charts.