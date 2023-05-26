Who are the Institutional Holders in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) is -11.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.09 and a high of $9.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BVN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $9.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.68% off the consensus price target high of $16.86 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 17.12% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.63, the stock is -6.83% and -13.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -5.29% at the moment leaves the stock -9.37% off its SMA200. BVN registered -23.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.25.

The stock witnessed a -10.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.04%, and is -4.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has around 2043 employees, a market worth around $1.90B and $777.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.63 and Fwd P/E is 5.97. Distance from 52-week low is 30.26% and -29.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.40% this year

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 253.99M, and float is at 248.91M with Short Float at 3.24%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -9.47% down over the past 12 months and Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is 10.01% higher over the same period. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -20.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.