Who are the Institutional Holders in FedEx Corporation (FDX)?

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is 29.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $141.92 and a high of $248.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FDX stock was last observed hovering at around $223.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.53% off its average median price target of $262.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.7% off the consensus price target high of $295.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -25.04% lower than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $225.08, the stock is -0.81% and -0.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 15.16% off its SMA200. FDX registered 9.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.22.

The stock witnessed a 1.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.72%, and is -2.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.44% over the week and 1.72% over the month.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) has around 191000 employees, a market worth around $56.91B and $92.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.41 and Fwd P/E is 12.25. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.60% and -9.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FedEx Corporation (FDX) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FedEx Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.10% this year

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 251.00M, and float is at 240.31M with Short Float at 1.58%.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at FedEx Corporation (FDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GORMAN STEPHEN E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GORMAN STEPHEN E bought 1,080 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $230.75 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1258.0 shares.

FedEx Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 11 that SMITH FREDERICK W (Chairman/CEO) sold a total of 131,755 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 11 and was made at $232.21 per share for $30.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.46 million shares of the FDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11, SCHWAB SUSAN C (Director) disposed off 3,700 shares at an average price of $231.66 for $0.86 million. The insider now directly holds 6,853 shares of FedEx Corporation (FDX).

FedEx Corporation (FDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) that is trading -1.65% down over the past 12 months.