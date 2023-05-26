Who are the Institutional Holders in Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL)?

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) is -46.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.89 and a high of $7.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FOSL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $2.29, the stock is -16.38% and -25.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 4.57% at the moment leaves the stock -44.39% off its SMA200. FOSL registered -63.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$136.79.

The stock witnessed a -30.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.12%, and is 7.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.39% over the week and 8.49% over the month.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) has around 6900 employees, a market worth around $125.90M and $1.63B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.16% and -69.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -276.80% this year

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.84M, and float is at 46.78M with Short Float at 3.12%.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 7 times.