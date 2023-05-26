Who are the Institutional Holders in Gentex Corporation (GNTX)?

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is -2.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.28 and a high of $31.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNTX stock was last observed hovering at around $26.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.97% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -2.35% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.61, the stock is -4.21% and -2.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock -2.71% off its SMA200. GNTX registered -9.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.34.

The stock witnessed a 1.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.60%, and is -5.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) has around 5466 employees, a market worth around $6.25B and $2.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.94 and Fwd P/E is 12.71. Distance from 52-week low is 14.32% and -15.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gentex Corporation (GNTX) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gentex Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.60% this year

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 233.70M, and float is at 232.59M with Short Float at 1.20%.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Gentex Corporation (GNTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOODE GARY F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GOODE GARY F sold 4,416 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $28.27 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29180.0 shares.

Gentex Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Hollars James A (Director) sold a total of 4,416 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $28.27 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36149.0 shares of the GNTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Schaum Richard O (Director) disposed off 5,424 shares at an average price of $27.89 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 49,861 shares of Gentex Corporation (GNTX).

Gentex Corporation (GNTX): Who are the competitors?

Mistras Group Inc. (MG) is 36.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.